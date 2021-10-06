Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 505.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,391. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $59.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $161,190.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,066 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,448 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

