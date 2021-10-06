Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559,929 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 499,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in PNM Resources by 15.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 676,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 89,803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PNM Resources by 13.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PNM Resources by 719.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 115,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

