Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $12.64 Million Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 760,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.59% of Organogenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,913 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,863.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.86. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. Analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.