Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,234,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,486,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITTU remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Wednesday. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

