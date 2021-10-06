Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 31,100 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 969.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,462 shares of company stock worth $58,777,211. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB traded up $13.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $466.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,207. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $219.51 and a one year high of $518.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

