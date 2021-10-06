Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,451,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,335,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.37% of VEON worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VEON by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in VEON by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.21.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

