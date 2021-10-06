Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 53,269 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,269 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,048,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.65.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,026. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

