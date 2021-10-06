Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. 465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

