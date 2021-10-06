HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €100.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.73 ($96.15).

HeidelbergCement stock traded down €0.52 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €63.58 ($74.80). 1,036,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of €71.60 and a 200 day moving average of €73.90. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

