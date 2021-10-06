Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 28,634 shares changing hands.

HLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.80 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 233,549 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 76,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

