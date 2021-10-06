HelloGold (HGT) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 36.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $362,366.25 and $237.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.00245453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00110729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012058 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.