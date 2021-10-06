Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Up 5%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $29.99. 49,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,333,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

