Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $174.13

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.13 and last traded at $173.61, with a volume of 3296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Get Herc alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.90.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Herc by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.