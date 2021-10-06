Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ HGLB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 48,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $10.02.
In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Robert J. Froehlich purchased 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $39,875.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
