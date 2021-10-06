Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 48,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Robert J. Froehlich purchased 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $39,875.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

