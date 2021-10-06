Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $159.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hilton Worldwide traded as high as $141.39 and last traded at $140.37, with a volume of 14631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $328,704,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,656,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

