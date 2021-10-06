Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Increases Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Honeywell International stock opened at $215.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

