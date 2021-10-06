Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 2.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.86. 1,731,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,202. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

