HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18,698.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,156 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $27.57. 180,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,649,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

