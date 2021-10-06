Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

NYSE HPP opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -676.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.