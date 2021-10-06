Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.75 ($52.64).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €51.80 ($60.94) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,366.32. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company’s fifty day moving average is €50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.