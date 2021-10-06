Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $386.97. 15,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.06. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.26.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.