HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 3.7%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 63,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,312,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUYA. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in HUYA by 254.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUYA by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 180.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

