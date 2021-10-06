i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $801.34 million, a PE ratio of -72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after buying an additional 162,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.