i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
IIIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.
IIIV stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $801.34 million, a PE ratio of -72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after buying an additional 162,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
