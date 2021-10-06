IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 392.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,602 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.