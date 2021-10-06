IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) & Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAMGOLD has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

45.3% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and IAMGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A IAMGOLD $1.24 billion 0.88 $42.60 million $0.19 12.00

IAMGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47% IAMGOLD 5.34% 2.90% 1.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Braveheart Resources and IAMGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A IAMGOLD 0 6 2 0 2.25

IAMGOLD has a consensus price target of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

