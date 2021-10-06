ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,145 ($14.96). 94,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,263. The firm has a market capitalization of £784.52 million and a P/E ratio of 4.62. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 800 ($10.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,160.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,093.65.
ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile
