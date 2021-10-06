ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,145 ($14.96). 94,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,263. The firm has a market capitalization of £784.52 million and a P/E ratio of 4.62. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 800 ($10.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,160.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,093.65.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

