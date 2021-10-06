IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 2,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $993.49 million, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.77.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,116 shares of company stock worth $838,405 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 334,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

