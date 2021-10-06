II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) dropped 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.75 and last traded at $57.10. Approximately 24,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,676,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.59.

IIVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get II-VI alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $1,234,779. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in II-VI by 454.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.