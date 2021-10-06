Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,603 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69.

Shares of PI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. 2,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,191. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $79.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.