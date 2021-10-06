Impossible Finance (IF) Reaches Market Cap of $7.81 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $865,969.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00059197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00096781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00130772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,005.45 or 0.99940457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.70 or 0.06336872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading



