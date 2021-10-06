Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $72,000 in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,911,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 76,915 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 641,407 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $252.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

