Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 409 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,280,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock traded down $9.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $592.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,867. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

