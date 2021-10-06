Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Wayfair by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Wayfair by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Wayfair by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Wayfair by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total transaction of $382,023.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,339,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,164 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,878. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.13. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

