InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Head-To-Head Survey

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of InflaRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Endonovo Therapeutics and InflaRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A InflaRx 1 1 4 0 2.50

InflaRx has a consensus price target of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 261.79%. Given InflaRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and InflaRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $80,000.00 325.83 -$6.44 million N/A N/A InflaRx N/A N/A -$38.82 million ($1.44) -1.71

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and InflaRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -5,033.33% N/A -264.21% InflaRx N/A -34.32% -31.30%

Volatility & Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

