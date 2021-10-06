InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

INNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

OTCMKTS INNV traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 455,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,470. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.00 million and a PE ratio of -19.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InnovAge by 1,158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares in the last quarter. 14.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

