Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,111 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,029. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74.

