Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Sells 152,637 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, August 27th, John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28.

Catalent stock opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 490,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 38.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Catalent by 1,431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after buying an additional 190,811 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

