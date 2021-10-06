Insider Selling: Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Sells 1,964 Shares of Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEMKT LSF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 53,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSF. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the second quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

