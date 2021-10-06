Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MAA traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $187.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.17 and a 200-day moving average of $171.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

