Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 490 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $12,480.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $14,266.25.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

