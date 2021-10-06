Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 490 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $12,480.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $14,266.25.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65.
PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
