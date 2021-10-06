Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $196,225.92.
- On Thursday, July 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00.
QTRX stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.52.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 49.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
