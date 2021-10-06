Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $196,225.92.

On Thursday, July 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00.

QTRX stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 49.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

