Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 484 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $261,570.00.
SPT traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.59 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $145.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.
SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
