Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 484 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $261,570.00.

SPT traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.59 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

