Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Sells 2,266 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amy Fliegelman Olli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04.

VMW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,124. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of VMware by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

