Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 240,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,097. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.09.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.