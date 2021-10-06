Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 240,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,097. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WideOpenWest by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $969,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.