Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.01. 121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,774. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.98. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $264.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.