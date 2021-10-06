International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 3.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in International Business Machines by 65.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 55,426 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $1,457,000. Third Security LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $3,049,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,326,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,384. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.