International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 250 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 226.27 ($2.96).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG traded down GBX 6.18 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 180.20 ($2.35). 26,766,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,074,520. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.54.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.