Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.26

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.26 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 3012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.4645 per share. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

