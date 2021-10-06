Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.18

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $13.55. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IVA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Inventiva in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Inventiva in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inventiva in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Inventiva in the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

