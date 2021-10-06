Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:IVPU)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:IVPU traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 184.50 ($2.41). 11,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.34. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

